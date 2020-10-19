‘A black man who thinks for himself’: John James blows up Democrats’ and Biden’s narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2020

During a recent campaign event in Michigan, Joe Biden was asked about John James, a Michigan Republican candidate for Senate. “Talk about a disaster, there’s a disaster,” Biden quipped.

James responded with a tweet: “Yes, @JoeBiden. I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself. #YouAintBlack?!”

James went on to dismantle Biden on the former vice president’s long record of failure when it comes to the black community.

James posted a video along with his tweet that slammed the former vice president’s record on race relations and told the presidential candidate that he has “some serious issues.”

“Joe Biden. Don’t forget your place in black America,” James said. “You’re only where you are because you were Barack Obama’s vice president. That’s it.”

James also referenced Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment directed at blacks who don’t support him, and the Michigan candidate also brought up a sound bite in which Biden referred to former President Barack Obama as “articulate” and “clean.”

“You have some serious issues, Joe Biden,” James added. “The biggest of which you were in power for 44 years and black folks continue to fall behind.”

James also criticized his Democrat opponent, long-time incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, who James said is also “someone who has been in a position to help and has failed for 30 years.”

Yes, @JoeBiden. I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself. #YouAintBlack ?! https://t.co/iRGxbpB7ZI pic.twitter.com/0KChHJMbFU — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 16, 2020

