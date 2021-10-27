91 scientific studies: Natural immunity from previous Covid infection is best protection

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2021

A list of 91 different clinical research studies was published last week and every one of them concluded that naturally acquired immunity is vastly superior to, or at the very least equal to, the Covid-19 vaccines.

All of the studies were conducted over the past year and a half and specifically analyzed natural immunity in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic that originated in China. The Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research published the list last week.

In just one study that looked at “52,238 employees in an American healthcare system,” researchers found that, of the almost 1,400 “previously infected subjects” who had never received a Covid-19 vaccine, not a single one was reinfected with the virus. The researchers concluded that vaccination is “unlikely to benefit” individuals with natural immunity.

The Brownstone Institute’s Paul Elias Alexander noted that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky “was deceptive in her October 2020 published LANCET statement that ‘there is no evidence for lasting protective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 following natural infection’ and that ‘the consequence of waning immunity would present a risk to vulnerable populations for the indefinite future.’ ”

Alexander added: “Immunology and virology 101 have taught us over a century that natural immunity confers protection against a respiratory virus’s outer coat proteins, and not just one, e.g. the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein. There is even strong evidence for the persistence of antibodies. Even the CDC recognizes natural immunity for chicken-pox and measles, mumps, and rubella, but not for Covid-19.”

A Sept. 27, 2021 study published in the European Journal of Immunology found that natural immunity provides long-lasting protection. The study demonstrated how 89 to 97 percent of subjects still had antibodies for “at least” 13 months after their initial Covid diagnosis. Contrast that with the vaccine, which has been proven to provide fewer antibodies as time progresses. In fact, some of the so-called “experts” in Washington are now calling for fourth booster shots.

The Brownstone Institute’s report also found that recent studies not only demonstrated natural immunity’s superiority to the vaccines, but several also showed that the vaccinated are actually carrying viral loads that are similar to those who are unvaccinated.

Gateway Pundit’s Julian Conradson noted on Oct. 26:

The painstakingly thorough research conducted across these 91 studies has clearly demonstrated that existing immunity through recovery from Covid-19 should be taken into account when an individual makes the decision to remain unvaccinated, but it’s not – instead, Americans are required to receive both jabs, and soon a booster, before they are considered ‘fully vaccinated’ and able to engage in everyday society. As more and more evidence comes out that validates people choosing to not take the jab, those who refuse for any reason are still castigated as ‘conspiracy theorists,’ and the authoritarian vaccine mandate deadlines continue to creep closer. Hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon be forced to choose between their freedom or being able to feed their families, even though they have the same, if not better protection against the virus to those who have taken the experimental jab.

