5 years late: FEC gets around to fining Hillary, DNC for lying about ‘Dossier’ funding

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2022

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has fined the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for lying about the funding of the bogus “dossier” which was used to ignite the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

The FEC, in a memo to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which filed its complaint against the DNC and Clinton campaign over three years ago, said it fined Clinton’s treasurer $8,000 and the DNC’s treasurer $105,000.

The DNC and Clinton campaign did not contest the fines, but also refused to admit any wrongdoing.

“Solely for the purpose of settling this matter expeditiously and to avoid further legal costs, respondent[s] does not concede, but will not further contest the commission’s finding of probable cause to proceed” with the probe, said the FEC.

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement: “This was done to create, as I have stated many times, and is now confirmed, a hoax funded by the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. This corruption is only beginning to be revealed, is un-American, and must never be allowed to happen again. Where do I go to get my reputation back?”

Dan Backer, who brought the complaint on behalf of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which focuses on free speech and the First Amendment, told the Washington Examiner: “This may well be the first time that Hillary Clinton — one of the most evidently corrupt politicians in American history — has actually been held legally accountable, and I’m proud to have forced the FEC to do their job for once. The Coolidge Reagan Foundation proved that with pluck and grit, Americans who stand with integrity can stand up to the Clinton machine and other corrupt political elites.”

A combined $1,024,407.97 was paid by the treasurers of the DNC and Clinton campaign to law firm Perkins Coie for Fusion GPS’s information (Christopher Steele’s dossier). The DNC and Clinton’s campaign hid the reason for the payments, claiming it was for legal services, not opposition research, the FEC said.

Backer, with Washington’s Chalmers & Adams law firm, held out hope for further action against Clinton: “Hillary Clinton and her cronies willfully engaged in the greatest political fraud in history — destroying our nation’s faith in the electoral process, and it’s high time they were held accountable. I hope this is only the beginning.”

