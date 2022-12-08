48 hours at the southern border: 14,000 migrant encounters, 25 pounds of fentanyl seized

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2022

Title 42 has been used at the U.S. southern border since early 2020, allowing Border Patrol agents to quickly remove millions of illegal aliens. In just days, Title 42 authority will end. Team Biden refused to appeal a ruling that struck down use of the order.

Officials now estimate that about 9,000 to 14,000 border crossers and illegal aliens will arrive daily at the border when Title 42 ends.

But, even before Title 42 ends, migrants, many of them criminals, and drugs continue to pour in to Joe Biden’s open border.

In just one 48-hour period this week, Border Patrol reported 14,000 migrant encounters; the seizure of 25 pounds of fentanyl, 28 pounds of cocaine, and 674 pounds of marijuana; the seizure of $250,900 in cash; and the arrest of three gang members and two sex offenders, according to a Dec. 5 report by Real America’s Voice correspondent Auden B. Cabello.

And that is what border authorities are catching. It has been widely reported that at least 1,700 illegals per day are entering the U.S. without being detected.

Joe Biden made an appearance in Arizona on Tuesday and when asked whether he would visit the border said: “There are more important things going on.”

Meanwhile, a Border Patrol agent was killed in a crash while pursuing a group of illegal aliens in South Texas this week, authorities say.

The incident unfolded at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday near Mission, Texas. The agent, who was assigned to McAllen Station in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, was “tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border” when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle (ATV), Border Patrol said.

Fellow agents found him unresponsive at the scene and he was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Multiple federal sources tell me a 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed in Mission, TX in the RGV early this morning after he crashed his ATV into a gate while chasing a group of illegal immigrants at high speed. I’m told he was a father of two kids,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Wednesday.

An observation on sinking Border Patrol morale. One day after President says the border isn’t important enough to visit, a BP agent dies in line of duty. I have not seen any reaction from the White House re: his death.

WH also never apologized for pushing false “whip” claims. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish