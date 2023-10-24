3 years later: ‘Epidemic of Fraud: Hydroxychloroquine’ set for November release

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2023

In the early days of the Covid pandemic, WorldTribune.com and several other independent media outlets reported on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating the virus. The Covid overlords and their media allies went to great lengths to suppress those reports.

WorldTribune.com‘s coverage included:

War on hydroxychloroquine: Texas doctor describes ‘alarming’ barriers to treating patients, May 15, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine track record: Politicians lied and patients died, July 16, 2020

Twitter suspends author of WorldTribune article on hydroxychloroquine, September 24, 2020

Over the last three years, Broken Truth has investigated the fraud behind the hydroxychloroquine story and it is now set to release a documentary on its findings after a limited distribution of its initial production in late 2020.

“Epidemic of Fraud: Hydroxychloroquine” is set for a November release.

Broken Truth‘s John Davidson told WorldTribune.com:

“Three years ago the world wasn’t ready to hear this story. We also didn’t have all the details, like the history of HCQ, CQ, and Quinine. It was quite a surprise to learn how important this class of drugs has been to human history.

“The original vision of the documentary didn’t cover some key players in the government and their takedown of HCQ. Only through the lens of time can we see where all the key players ended up. For example, former FDA head Stephen Hahn works for Flagship Pioneering, the company behind Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna. It’s the appearance of a conflict of interest that makes conflicts so devastating to trust in society, and these people have zero concern about their conflicts at all.

“As far as media goes, it took three years for the world to truly grasp how absolutely biased our media is. In the last three years, there have been some truly brilliant video takedowns of hypocrisy by the media over vaccines, masks, and politics. The goal of this documentary is to take us back to the beginning of Covid-19 and re-examine the statements, behaviors, and actions of our media in regard to this incredibly invaluable medication that has helped protect humanity for generations.”

