3 more years of this? On script or off, Biden sparks fears of world war

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2022

If they can’t ensure he won’t go off script and bumble the United States into a world war, will Joe Biden’s handlers no longer allow him to make public appearances?

Critics are asking questions following Biden’s disastrous Europe trip where he delivered statements regarding chemical weapons, sending troops to Europe, and calling for regime change in Russia.

Each time Biden spoke it “threw the world into brief tailspins as he appeared to be announcing a new escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine with each comment,” Tim Meads noted in a March 27 op-ed for The Daily Wire.

“His statements left even the casual viewer of foreign affairs to believe the U.S. was on the precipice of engaging in World War III. Each time, his allies in the media and handlers in the White House were quickly dispatched to attempt to clarify his comments,” Meads noted.

And Biden and America have 3 more long years to go with this administration in the White House.

After causing “this much calamity in a mere three days — the obvious conclusion, then, is that the president’s statements are only going to continue. This will undoubtedly harm America’s reputation, create confusion, and — God-forbid — endanger U.S. citizens and our allies by actually starting World War III,” Meads wrote.

On Thursday, Biden told reporters that if Russia were to use chemical weapons “it would trigger a response in-kind.”

Was Biden saying that NATO or the U.S. would use chemical weapons on Russia? On Friday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that what Biden actually meant to say was “we’ll respond accordingly and that Russia would pay a severe price.”

“We will collect the form and nature of our response based on the nature of the action Russia takes,” Sullivan said. “And we’ll do so in coordination with our allies. And I won’t go beyond that other than to say the United States has no intention of using chemical weapons, period, under any circumstances.”

On Friday, Biden told American troops stationed in Europe that they would be seeing acts of heroism and bravery on the ground in Ukraine:

“You know, with the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone, they have a lot of guts and I’m sure you’re observing it,” Biden said. “And you’re gonna see when you’re there, and some of you have been there. You’re gonna see, you’re gonna see women, young people standing, standing in the middle, in front of a damn tank, just saying I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground. They’re incredible. But they take a lot of inspiration from us.”

The impression was that the U.S. would be sending American soldiers into Ukraine

Biden’s handlers again had to rectify the situation.

“The president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position,” the administration said in response to media inquiries.

On Saturday, at the end of a 27-minute speech in Poland, Biden stated: “For God’s sakes, this man cannot remain in power” in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For the third time in three days White House officials rushed to explain away Biden’s comments.

“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a White House official said. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Three errors of this magnitude goes much further than merely “Joe being Joe,” Meads noted.

“Biden is now speaking on the world stage and his words carry greater weight,” Meads added. “Putin, a man who controls his country’s own nuclear arsenal, is listening.”

If we are to take Biden at his word, as some in the Democrat Party and leftist media insist, “then based on the past week, Putin might be thinking that the U.S. is considering using chemical weapons, that American troops are joining the fight, and that official U.S. policy is to force regime change in Russia, directly threatening his seat of power,” Meads wrote.

“It simply leaves Americans wondering what statement is going to come out of Biden’s mouth next that inches us closer to World War III.”

