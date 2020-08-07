223,000 mail-in ballots mailed to wrong Nevada addresses; Pre-filled ballots hit Fairfax County, Va

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2020

The potential for significant problems with mass mail-in voting was highlighted in Nevada, where more than 200,000 ballots were sent to wrong addresses, and Virginia, where a leftist voting group sent invalid pre-filled ballots to thousands of voters, reports say.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation reported that 223,000 ballots in Nevada’s Clark County were sent to the wrong addresses for the June primary election. That represents 17 percent of the county’s electorate.

The figures released by the Clark County Election Department to the foundation outline the risks of the forthcoming all-mail election for Nevada purely from cost and process error standpoints,” the foundation said.

“Prior to the election, county officials testified that an all-county mailing would be needlessly expensive and result in significant amounts of ballots sent to wrong or outdated addresses, given that ‘inactive’ registrants would be included in the bulk mailings. They projected an expense of $184,738 to send to inactive registrants with an expectation that at least 90 percent would bounce back undeliverable in the mail.”

Nevada’s Democrat-led state legislature on Aug. 2 passed a new mail-in voting bill that includes:

• All “active” registered voters will receive a mail ballot.

• Ballot harvesting: individuals other than family members will be able to return ballots for others.

• 140 polling places will be available throughout the state (down from 572 in 2016.)

Meanwhile, a Washington, D.C.-based leftist group was found to have mailed illegal and incorrect pre-filled absentee ballot request forms to thousands of voters in Virginia and North Carolina, reports say.

The group, Center for Voter Information, is affiliated with the Voter Participation Center started in 2003 by Democrat consultant Page Gardner, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Fairfax County, Virginia election officials alerted voters about what they said were “inaccurate and potentially misleading mailing from the Center for Voter Information.”

The alert said: “Be on the lookout for this inaccurate mailing to county voters that sending unsolicited applications to be returned the City Fairfax. This group is mass mailing pre-filled, absentee ballot applications to county voters without their request — and the mailer includes return envelopes to send the application to the City of Fairfax, not Fairfax County.”

Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott said in a statement: “This mailing is causing great confusion and concern among voters who have been contacting our office. While the mailing may appear to be from an official government agency, the Fairfax County Office of Elections did not send it.”

The Center for Voter Information said in a statement: “Approximately half a million applications sent to eligible voters in Virginia included incorrect information, and we are working diligently to address the issues. Mistakes in our programming are very rare, but we take them seriously, and our methods overall are extraordinarily effective.”

In June, the North Carolina State Board of Elections warned that 80,000 invalid absentee ballots were sent to North Carolina voters by the Center for Voter Information.

North Carolina outlawed pre-filled forms last year in response to the 9th Congressional District ballot-harvesting scandal. The idea was to cut down on the opportunity for groups to request ballots en masse, WRAL reported.

