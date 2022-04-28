‘1984’ is here: DHS announces Disinformation Governance Board

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2022

“Winston kept his back turned to the telescreen. It was safer; though, as he well knew, even a back can be revealing. A kilometer away the Ministry of Truth, his place of work, towered vast and white above the grimy landscape.” — Orwell, George. 1984 (p. 2). HarperCollins.

A day in the Biden administration in 2022 and a day in Winston Smith’s life from “1984”. Can you tell the difference?

Joe Biden’s handlers sent him out on Wednesday to proclaim that America’s schoolchildren don’t belong to their parents when “they’re in the classroom.”

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday Team Biden’s creation of the Disinformation Governance Board.

The Disinformation Governance Board will focus on “misinformation related to homeland security, focused specifically on irregular migration and Russia.” George Orwell could have written this, but it appeared on Politico.com on Wednesday.

“Yikes. Marxism and the ministry of truth in the USA. All in one day,” security correspondent Rowan Scarborough noted in a Facebook post.

During Wednesday’s House Appropriations Committee hearing, Illinois Democrat Rep. Lauren Underwood asked Mayorkas what DHS was doing to combat the targeting of minorities in disinformation campaigns.

Mayorkas said that DHS was establishing the Disinformation Governance Board with Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers and Principal Deputy General Counsel Jennifer Gaskill as co-chairs. Nina Jankowicz, who served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, confirmed that she is serving as the board’s executive director.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley noted: “Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans’ speech your priority. This new board is almost certainly unconstitutional and should be dissolved immediately.”

Hawley went on to criticize the leader of the new board, Nina Jankowicz, pointing out her history of “partisan attacks,” and her recent outburst against Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

“It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech,” Sen. Hawley concluded. “This is dangerous and un-American.”

At the 2022 Teacher of the Year ceremony hosted by the White House on Wednesday, Biden said: “They’re all our children. And the reason you’re the teachers of the year is because you recognize that. They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

Biden went on to criticize Republicans and the parental rights movement in local school districts that have fought to remove from libraries and curricula books that promote radical gender and racial ideologies.

“There are too many politicians trying to score political points trying to ban books, even math books. Did you ever think when you’d be teaching you’re going to be worried about book burnings and banning books all because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda?” Biden said.

Biden’s remarks were seen in part as a shot at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently signed the Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits instruction of sexual education and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, deferring to parents to decide how and when to teach their children about such sensitive topics.

The Florida Department of Education recently rejected several math books because it said they contain “prohibited topics” including critical race theory.

Most Americans and Florida residents, regardless of political affiliation, support the Parental Rights in Education law, a recent survey found.

Leftists are irate at the success of the parental rights movement at the ballot box.

American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten suggested last week that these Republican-backed measures amount to “propaganda” and “misinformation,” claiming “this is the way in which wars start.”

Last week, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace compared parental-rights legislation to the “war tactics” of Russians who “get their soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership