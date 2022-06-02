19-year-old UMass lacrosse player is latest athlete to die ‘unexpectedly’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 2, 2022

A University of Massachusetts Amherst lacrosse player, just 19-years-old, died Monday morning.

Aidan Kaminska, from Port Jefferson on Long Island, died “unexpectedly,” according to an obituary notice and the university.

Neither the obituary nor the university’s announcement lists Kaminska’s cause of death.

Kaminska was a sophomore communications major and a midfielder for UMass Amherst’s lacrosse team. He scored three goals against Hofstra University in April. He went on to join the CAA All-Rookie team for the 2022 season and ended the season being named to the 2022 CAA All-Tournament team.

UMass policy requires all students, staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against Covid.

Students attending UMass may request an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, subject to religious and disability accommodations pursuant to state and federal law. Those who have the exemption are required to be tested twice a week.

