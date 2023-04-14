18,000 cows killed in explosion, fire at Texas dairy farm

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2023

An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas panhandle on Monday killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blast which set off a massive fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office said the cows were in a holding area before being brought in for milking when the explosion occurred. Very few cows in the holding area survived, officials told local outlet KFDA.

Farmer’s Weekly reports the blaze spread so rapidly that workers were trapped inside the milking area by smoke and flames, preventing them from freeing the cattle. One worker was left critically injured, authorities said.

The Texas Fire Marshall has launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The tragedy at Southfork Dairy Farm is the latest of several major U.S. food production facilities to suffer catastrophic damage in the past few years.

In January, a massive fire swept through a Connecticut egg farm and likely killed tens of thousands of chickens, Breitbart News reported.

Local media reports cited the Salvation Army as estimating that around 100,000 chickens were killed in that explosion and fire.

Hillandale Farms, where the fire took place, bills itself as one of the country’s top egg producers, raising over 20 million chickens for eggs.

In May of last year, WorldTribune.com reported that, at the same time globalists were warning of worldwide food shortages, an odd series of disasters had hit food processing plants throughout the United States.

Over the weekend of April 30, 2022, food processing plants in Chesapeake, Virginia and Fresno, California were damaged in fires.

During his April 22, 2022 broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted that two of the plants that were damaged had been hit by falling airplanes in the same week.

“A plane apparently crashed at a General Mills plant … in Covington, Georgia. Six tractor-trailers were reportedly on fire … This is the second time in a week that something like this has happened,” Carlson said. “On April 14, a plane crashed into the Gem State processing plant in east Idaho. What’s going on here? Food processing plants all over the country seem to be catching fire.”

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz joined Carlson to give his perspective on the incidents.

“When you’ve got well over a dozen food processing plants and warehouses getting destroyed or seriously damaged over just the last few weeks, at a time when the food supply is already vulnerable, it’s obviously suspicious, and it could lead to serious food shortages,” he said.

Rantz also said there is concern that these incidents are “an intentional way to disrupt the food supply.”

