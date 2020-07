Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

Eighteen people have been arrested and face federal charges in connection to ongoing riots in the Democrat-controlled city of Portland, Oregon, the Department of Justice announced Friday afternoon. The arrests, which began on Monday, stemmed from rioters’ alleged roles in attacking Portland’s federal courthouse.

More

Related: Feds explain why they no longer wear IDs in Portland, July 24, 2020.