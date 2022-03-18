16 months after 2020 election, NY Times admits Biden laptop’s authenticity

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2022

The owner of the Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden’s laptop was dropped off said he had to “chuckle” when, 18 months later, he learned The New York Times on Wednesday got around to admitting the authenticity of the laptop and its contents.

The Times reported: “People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

The owner of that repair shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, said that the day after the New York Post broke the story on the Hunter Biden laptop in October 2020, reporters from CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times came to his shop. He said he explained his side of the story to them but figured “that they were probably never going to publish anything that I was saying.”

“So trust me, when I woke up this morning, I kind of got a chuckle because I was like, ‘Oh, a day late and a dollar short, aren’t they?’ ” Mac Isaac told the John Solomon Reports podcast on Thursday.

Mac Isaac said he has faced tremendous difficulty since bringing Hunter Biden’s laptop to the FBI and later Rudy Giuliani which led to media attacks accusing of him being involved in Russian disinformation.

“I had to close my shop. As a safety precaution, I’d left town and I stayed with some relatives out in Colorado for a better part of a year,” Mac Isaac said. “Obviously, when Twitter took a turn for the worse, I had to come back to Delaware because if bankruptcy is something that I have to face, I don’t want to lose my house in that process. So I’m back in Delaware, I really don’t go out too much.”

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement: “The New York Times just admitted that it participated in an effort to rig the election for Joe Biden.”

The admission by The New York Times “that this archive and the emails in it were real all along proves that a gigantic fraud was perpetrated by the country’s most powerful institutions. What matters far more than the interest level of various partisan factions is the core truths about U.S. democracy revealed by this tawdry spectacle,” independent journalist Glenn Greenwald noted.

Will any of those in the corporate media, Big Tech, or Biden and his inner circle admit their role in perpetrating that “gigantic fraud”?

Don’t hold your breath.

.@PhilipWegmann: NYT “has authenticated emails that appear to have come from a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden…The President previously said…[it] was a bunch of garbage and…it was a Russian plant. Does he stand by that[?]” Psaki says go to DOJ and Hunter’s lawyers… pic.twitter.com/88R5B5O0EH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2022

TRUMP: “What can’t be verified?” STAHL: “The laptop!” TRUMP: “Why do you say that?” STAHL: “Because it can’t be verified.”

pic.twitter.com/siPKRELmPV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 17, 2022

