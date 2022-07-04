100-year-old WWII veteran in tears: ‘Our country is going to hell …’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2022

The America of 2022 is not the America that “we fought for,” a Marine who was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action during World War II said in a video that has gone viral.

Carl Dekel sat down with Tampa, Florida’s Fox 13 News for an interview to mark his 100th birthday on June 29.

Dekel, who served in a machine gun company during WWII, calls the Silver Star he was awarded, one of the military’s highest honors, his “pride and joy”, and displayed it on his uniform alongside his other honors during the interview.

Dekel said he still loves his country but worries about its future given its current state:

“People don’t realize what they have. They bitch about it.

“Nowadays, I am so upset that the things we did, the things we fought for, and the boys that died for it are all going down the drain. Our country is going to hell in a handbasket. We haven’t got the country we had when I was raised, not at all.

“Nobody will have the fun I had. Nobody will have the opportunity I had.”

“That’s not what our boys – that’s not what they died for. It’s just not the same. That isn’t what we fought for,” Dekel said as he began to break down in tears.

