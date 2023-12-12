$100 billion in taxpayer money later, GOP takes a stand on Ukraine funding

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2023

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky must have been in shock following his latest fundraising visit to Washington, D.C.

Congress had already approved sending more than $100 billion in U.S. taxpayer money to Ukraine.

So, what happened this time?

For the first time since his country’s conflict with Russia began, Zelensky left Washington empty-handed.

Many in the GOP, it appears, are finally taking heed of poll after poll showing the U.S. taxpayer has no appetite to continually fund the Ukraine feeding trough.

“Republican opposition to additional aid to Ukraine has steadily grown as voters have balked at Zelensky’s pleas for more handouts from American taxpayers,” Breitbart’s Bradley Jaye noted.

Zelensky on Tuesday met with House Speaker Mike Johnson, who reiterated his position that the White House and Senate must get serious about securing the U.S. border before any additional aid to Ukraine can be considered.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly told Senate Republicans at their weekly lunch on Tuesday that negotiations on additional American aid to Ukraine paired with a border security package are dead for 2023.

Few Senate Republicans have been able to say no to Zelensky thus far. That is apparently changing, as is evident from the following comments by GOP Sens. JD Vance and Rand Paul:

JD Vance on fire: “There are people who would cut social security – throwing our grandparents into poverty – so that one of Zelensky’s ministers can buy a bigger yacht? Kiss my ass, it’s not happening.” pic.twitter.com/TQmut1UayG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 11, 2023

Rand Paul tells it like it is. Absolute legend. Cancel all foreign aid! pic.twitter.com/4o4GbK8SKB — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 11, 2023

