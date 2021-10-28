0-0: Pfizer ectatic that its vaccine will do a number on children’s Covid death rate

S A T I R E

In a moment celebrated by all hard-working lobbyists, Pfizer announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will reduce average daily child COVID deaths from almost zero all the way down to almost zero. …

FDA officials praised Pfizer for fighting a virus that is the leading killer of children after cancer, vehicular accidents, suicide, heart disease, drowning, suffocation, the flu, meteors from space, and slipping on a banana peel. Experts say the vaccine will probably kill more kids than it saves, but it’s ok because science.

When asked about any safety concerns, an FDA official replied, “We’re excited to start giving it to them so we can find out.”

More