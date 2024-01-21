‘Zuckbucks’ 2024: Group reportedly set to funnel $700 million to election offices via FEMA

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2024

The group which distributed millions of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s money to Democrats in the 2020 election is now meddling in the 2024 campaign, a report said.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) is set to facilitate applications to a federal government grant program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which could potentially “funnel more than $700 million to election offices during the 2024 election under the auspices of CTCL officials and their partners in the nonprofit world of left-wing election activism,” The Federalist noted in a Jan. 19 report.

Under the guise of assisting elections offices during the Covid pandemic, the CTCL in 2020 gave hundreds of millions of “Zuckbucks” to key swing state election offices to increase Democrat turnout.

In 2024, CTCL announced in its regular e-newsletter sent to thousands of election officials that it will host a webinar on Jan. 25 to assist those officials in applying for FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.

The BRIC program was established for natural disaster relief.

According to FEMA, BRIC is intended to “support[s] states, local communities, tribes and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards.”

FEMA states on its website that “BRIC’s available funding is $1 billion (for this grant application cycle), and for Flood Mitigation Assistance, the available funding is $800 million. These funds are intended to help state, local, tribal, and territorial governments address future risks to natural disasters, foster greater community resilience, and reduce disaster suffering.”

Writing for The Federalist, William Doyle noted: “Nevertheless, CTCL asserts in its email invitation that it will assist election offices in applying for BRIC grants. According to its creative interpretation of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, elections should be classified as a ‘critical service’ deserving of competitive FEMA grant funding.”

According to the CTCL’s newsletter: “As a core element of government function, elections are a critical service and eligible for this government funding.”

The webinar plans to cover the application process, and “will include sample content, as well as inspiration for what the grant funds can be used for.”

Doyle noted:

CTCL’s interference in the 2020 election gave rise to a host of laws passed by state legislatures to ban the private funding of election administration. As of Dec., 27 states have passed laws that prohibit, limit, or regulate the use of private or philanthropic funding to run elections. Democrat election activists are nothing if not ingenious, however. By tapping into a huge reservoir of potential federal funding, CTCL and its partners could skirt the prohibitions against “private funding” of elections, while gaining de facto control over a much larger funding source than could be provided by individual billionaires such as Zuckerberg, all the while using it to mount the same sort of technical, data-driven, and activist-led manipulation of the election system in favor of Democrats that they mounted in 2020. … Lawmakers should be aware that CTCL and its partners in the Democrats’ “shadow party” appear to be up to mischief once again and should subject their relationship with the BRIC grant program, and public election offices in general, to closer scrutiny, with an eye toward eliminating election interference in 2024 by yet another well-funded cabal of “election fortifiers.”

