Zogby poll: Trump surfing impeachment to lead in faceoffs with Democrat contenders

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2019

President Donald Trump may be riding the Democrats’ unending impeachment wave to a second term, a new poll found.

As Democrats and their corporate media allies continue to promote the impeachment narratives, Trump’s approval ratings have been impacted, but he is expanding his base and either leads or is in a dead heat with all of the top Democrat contenders, according to a new Zogby Analytics poll.

The president, the poll said, is drawing in new voters among union workers, Hispanics, suburban and urban Americans.

The Zogby poll said Trump is beating Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and is in a dead heat with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The survey shows:

• Trump 47%-Biden 45%

• Trump 46%-Sanders 44%

• Trump 45%-Warren 45%

• Trump 47%-Harris 41%

• Trump 49%-Buttigieg 38%

The survey also found that the majority of Americans do not buy the corporate media’s contention that Trump is moving the country in the wrong direction. In fact, the poll found that most agree with Trump that the United States is an “exceptional country” and give him credit for it.

In the poll, 60 percent said they think the U.S. is an exceptional country, 28 percent said they believe it is “average,” and 9 percent think it is “below average.”

Pollster Jonathan Zogby said: “The reason President Trump is winning, barely, in a hypothetical match-up with the former vice president, Joe Biden, is that, in addition to winning with his normal base of men (Trump leads 54% to 39%), white voters (Trump leads 53% to 40%), union voters (Trump leads 62% to 32%), and southern voters (Trump leads 50% to 43%), Trump has also tightened the race with Independents (Biden leads 42% to 36%), suburban voters (Biden leads 49% to 43%), and Hispanics (Biden leads 47% to 43%). Trump is also beating Biden convincingly with two demographics he has recently made inroads with: large city voters (Trump leads 50% to 44%) and Generation X voters age 30-49 (Trump leads 49% to 41%).”

Trump has his biggest lead against Buttigieg. Zogby said that “Mayor Pete” hasn’t established himself as a crossover candidate yet, and despite being openly gay, he is not the runaway favorite among LGBT voters.

Said Zogby, “It doesn’t appear that Mayor Pete has cross-over appeal, yet. While Biden, Sanders, Harris and Warren did much better with moderates, Buttigieg struggled as he only beat Trump 43% to 38%. He also did not do great among LGBQT likely voters; Trump received 43% support, while Buttigieg received 45%. Trump’s numbers among LGBQT voters, against Buttigieg, was the highest among all the Democratic match-ups.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments