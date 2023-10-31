Zelensky advisor: Ukraine officials are ‘stealing like there’s no tomorrow’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2023

Having already committed $113 billion in U.S. taxpayer money to Ukraine, Team Biden is pleading with Congress to send another $61.4 billion Volodymyr Zelensky’s way by tying the funding to emergency funding for Israel and the U.S. border crisis.

Now, a top advisor to Zelensky has reportedly admitted that corruption is so rampant in Kiev that state that officials are “stealing like there’s no tomorrow.”

Speaking anonymously to Time magazine, a top presidential advisor to Zelensky said that the Ukrainian government’s efforts to stamp out corruption have failed spectacularly, having been implemented too late to have any impact. Those efforts included the firing of Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.

The advisor said that Ukrainian officials do not “feel any fear” of pilfering funds because the firing of Reznikov and others took over six months after Zelenksy was warned that the Defense Ministry was steeped in corruption.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has claimed that “Ukrainian government officials allegedly engaged in bribery, used government vehicles for personal use, and purchased inflated food supplies for Ukrainian forces.”

Another Zelensky advisor is reported to have told Time that by the time Zelesnky acted “it was too late” and that the corruption scandal had not only become known in Western capitals but also among soldiers on the frontline, where troops reportedly began making lewd jokes about “Reznikov’s eggs” — a reference to the accusation that the Defense Ministry had vastly overpaid for basic items such as eggs and coats for soldiers.

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, a leading opponent of continuing to fund the proxy war against Russia, said on Monday: “I’ve sat in a lot of briefings where I was promised Ukraine doesn’t have a corruption problem. The Biden admin has lied to us. Not one more penny to Ukraine.”

The Time magazine report went on to claim that officials in Kiev are beginning to believe that, due to heavy casualties over the past year and a half, there may no longer be enough soldiers left to win the war against Russia.

Even if the United States were to supply all the weaponry needed, one aide said: “We don’t have the men to use them.”

