Zawahiri marks September 11 by calling for attacks on U.S., Israeli targets

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2019

Al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawhairi in a video released on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, called on Muslims to carry out new attacks on targets in the United States, Europe and Israel.

“If you want jihad to be focused solely on military targets, the American military has presence all over the world, from the East to the West,” Zawahiri said in a newly-posted video, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which tracks online activity of jihadist organizations.

“Your countries are littered with American bases, with all the infidels therein and the corruption they spread,” Zawahiri added.

As an indicator of when the video may have been recorded, Zawahiri cites U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, which was announced on March 25. He calls on Palestinians to respond by seeking “martyrdom” by attacking Israelis with a suicide vest.

Zawahiri, who has been Al Qaida’s leader since Osama bin Laden was killed in June 2011, also criticized “backtrackers” from jihad, a reference to former jihadists who changed their views in prison.

Zawahiri’s speech was recorded in a 33-minute, 28-second video produced by the terror group’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.

Al Qaida often releases recordings of Zawahiri, though their veracity cannot be confirmed.

In one such recording, released in 2018, the Al Qaida leader urged Muslims to carry out jihad against the United States as it prepared to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

In a 2015 recording, Zawahiri welcomed terrorist attacks in Israel and called for Muslims to work to “liberate” Jerusalem.

