YouTube scrubs all versions of Trump’s CPAC speech, suspends RSBN for broadcasting it

Former President Donald Trump’s speech to CPAC 2021 has reportedly been blacklisted by YouTube.

The Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) first noted the deletion of their CPAC Trump video on Thursday in a tweet from their official account.

The RSBN video on YouTube had nearly 4 million views.

“RSBN has been suspended from YouTube for two weeks because of the Trump #CPAC2021 speech, which violated their guidelines on election misinformation,” said the RSBN Network.

RSBN said that it could have avoided a two-week suspension had it added “countervailing viewpoints” to Trump’s claims about election irregularities.

“In other words, it was only permissible to upload Trump’s speech if RSBN also criticized it,” Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari noted.

During the CPAC conference, RSBN was interviewing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell when he began talking about covid. The interviewer asked Lindell to stop so the video would not be banned by YouTube. Lindell complied.

“And yet because they posted Trump’s speech, they still get suspended for two weeks,” The Right Scoop noted.

Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet: “This sort of manipulation and interference only shows how much weight these monopolies put on the scale of freedom. It’s never going to end until we all band together to stop it.”

RSBN said: “We won’t censor President Trump or push back against things he says that, quite frankly, we agree with.”

The Right Scoop noted that Trump Jr. “was right,” and “that’s why there are great video sites like Rumble. RSBN is “very well known and many will follow them to Rumble after this.”

Speaking of Rumble, Trump’s Feb. 28 speech at CPAC 2021 can be viewed here.

