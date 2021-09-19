‘You’re not welcome here’: Pelosi heckled while on Trump-bashing tour in UK

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2021

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who used her visit to the G7 Heads of Parliament Conference in Great Britain as a Donald Trump-bashing tour, was given a proper northern welcome during her stop in northern England.

Protesters heckled the California Democrat on Sept. 18, with one man proclaiming: “The whole world knows Trump won, Nancy!”

Another shouted: “You’re not welcome here! Go back to Epstein Island! Go back to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedo island!”

During an event in Cambridge, Pelosi said the Republican Party has been “hijacked” by Trump and has become a “cult.”

“I say to my Republican friends and I do have some,” Pelosi said at an event in Cambridge, England, prompting laughter from the audience. “Take back your party.”

In another comment which analysts said reveals how absolutely clueless the 81-year-old is, Pelosi said that the GOP needs to reflect the positions of Republican voters rather than allegiance to former Trump.

“Isn’t it funny how Democrats claim they won by overwhelming margins, yet no matter where they go, they’re ‘greeted’ by Trump supporters rather than by their own voters?” NewzWorldToday noted. “We’re not making any accusations… It’s just an interesting, inexplicable trend.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief