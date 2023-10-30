Your tax dollars at work: Facial feminization surgery for trans troops

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2023

U.S. military personnel are not only undergoing sex change surgeries on the taxpayers’ dime, they’re also receiving additional treatments such as “facial feminization.”

Libs of TikTok, in an Oct. 24 post on X, noted how a biological male underwent a full gender transition which included the “facial feminization” procedure that is meant make his face appear like that of a female.

“It didn’t cost him cuz he’s in the military and they paid for it using our tax dollars,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “The military uses our tax dollars to fund all kinds of s*x change surgeries for servicemembers who are confused about their identity.”

In June of 2021, Military.com reported, citing Department of Defense data, that the Pentagon had spent $15 million since 2016 to treat 1,892 transgender troops, including $11.5 million for psychotherapy and $3.1 million for surgeries.

With the trans movement having gained significant steam since 2021, the cost to taxpayers for military transgender treatments and surgeries is almost certainly much larger that the 2021 numbers. Some of the treatments cost upwards of $200,000.

According to the Defense Health Agency, surgeries that are being performed in military health facilities include removal of breasts or testicles, hysterectomies, and labiaplasty — creation of or reshaping the flesh around a vagina.

So, how did America’s fighting forces get a free ride on trans procedures?

Soon after being installed in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order “Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform” to get the procedures. The order repeals an Obama-era policy that prohibited federally funded reassignment surgery. This was followed up by memos from both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough specifically stating that trans surgery is now an added benefit.

“This revised policy will also ensure all medically-necessary transition related care authorized by law is available to all Service members,” Austin wrote.

As Revolver News put it: “Rest assured, America, your hard-earned tax dollars are backing the world’s most formidable military force… to embrace gender transitions. That’s right. Instead of focusing primarily on national defense and safeguarding our sovereignty, today’s United States military emphasizes inclusivity and progressiveness, which includes pushing the LGBTQ agenda down everybody’s gullet, and it’s costing you a fortune to play ‘make-believe’ and ‘dress up’ with mentally ill soldiers.”

This man who thinks he’s a woman underwent a full gender transition including “facial feminization” to try to change his face to appear like a female. It didn’t cost him cuz he’s in the military and they paid for it using our tax dollars. The military uses our tax dollars to… pic.twitter.com/fQhJaPjsIb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 24, 2023

