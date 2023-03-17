Young pilot can no longer fly solo; Diagnosed with heart ailments following Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2023

A 23-year-old pilot who suffered chest pains following her Covid injection says she has been diagnosed with two heart ailments and is no longer able to fly solo.

Sierra Lund, a recreational pilot and top-conditioned athlete, told The Epoch Times that, just 18 hours after getting the jab, she felt intense pain in her chest. She was having trouble breathing. “Walking was a struggle,” she said.

As a competitive athlete, Lund was in top condition when she received the injection. Neither she nor her relatives had any history of heart issues.

“So Lund tried to shrug off her symptoms. They didn’t abate, so she sought emergency medical care,” the report noted.

But the symptoms did not go away and Lund sought medical help. She was diagnosed with two heart conditions: myocarditis (cardiac muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (inflammation of the sac encasing the heart).

Lund told The Epoch Times that she’s sure the jab is to blame for her new health issues.

“As a result, Lund can no longer fly a plane solo. Flying has been her passion since she first got her pilot’s license at age 17,” the report said.

Lund would go on to co-found the aviation advocacy group “U.S. Freedom Flyers” which encourages pilots to get screened specifically for myocarditis, which can remain undetected during routine medical exams.

Lund and co-founder Josh Yoder, believe many other pilots — including commercial captains — have suffered health issues that they strongly suspect could have been caused by the Covid jab.

“A lot of people are afraid to talk about it, afraid to lose their job,” Lund told The Epoch Times. “And since I’m not in that situation, I have a responsibility to speak out.”

Lund is urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other government officials to look into vaccine-related health risks that could affect pilots.

Failure to do so is “extremely dangerous for the pilots and for the general public,” Lund said.

A large percentage of commercial pilots received the Covid injections after being threatened with losing their jobs if they failed to comply with federal mandates.

Yoder, a commercial pilot, said he has heard from dozens of vaccinated pilots who worry that the shots hurt their health, may be threatening their livelihoods and affecting their ability to fly safely.

“Unfortunately, many of them have been suffering with these issues for quite some time … they were hoping the symptoms would go away,” Yoder told The Epoch Times of conversations he’s had with those in the industry.

