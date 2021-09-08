You can’t afford California: Feds offer free advice to Afghan refugees

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2021

Despite California having significant Afghan population centers, Team Biden is discouraging refugees from its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan from selecting the Golden State as their destination of choice.

Why? Because the Golden State is just too expensive for the refugees.

The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs listed the cities it said are best suited for refugees to thrive. None are in California.

There are significant Afghan population centers in Sacramento and Fremont. In Fremont, one neighborhood is called Little Kabul. According to the CATO Institute, California is home to an estimated 45 percent of the U.S.’s Afghan population.

The bureau said cities in California are “very expensive places to live,” making it difficult for the refugees to find reasonable housing and employment.

“Any resettlement benefits you receive may not comfortably cover the cost of living in these areas,” the bureau’s resettlement guidance said. “Unless you have close relatives or friends in these areas who are able to provide financial support and housing until you find employment that covers your living expenses, it is best to allow a resettlement agency to choose a suitable location for you.”

After arriving in the U.S., Refugees receive a $1,100 stipend for three months. According to RentCafe, the median rent in Fremont is more than $2,400 a month.

