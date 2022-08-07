YMCA bans woman, 80, from pool after she complained of cross-dressing man watching little girls undress

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2022

An 80-year-old woman in Washington state was banned from using the YMCA community pool after she complained that a biological male dressed in a woman’s swimsuit was watching little girls undress in the YMCA locker room.

As she has regularly done for 35 years, Julie Jaman had been swimming at the Mountain View pool — a City of Port Townsend facility now operated in partnership with the Olympic Peninsula YMCA — on July 26 when, while bathing after swimming, she heard a man’s voice. She turned around to find Clementine Adams, a biological male, watching “the little girls as they were taking off their suits,” the Port Townsend Free press reported on Aug. 2.

Jaman said that as she was showering she heard Adams’s voice and asked the biological male to leave. After she confronted Adams, Jaman then asked a female employee at the YMCA, aquatics manager Rowen DeLuna, to “Get him out of here.”

DeLuna responded by telling Jaman: “You’re discriminating and you can’t use the pool anymore and I’m calling the police.”

Jaman maintains that she got dressed and when she attempted to leave the YMCA she was informed by DeLuna that she couldn’t leave.

“Bullshit!” Jaman shot back, as the YMCA staffers attempted to hold her in the building. “I’m going to the police right now. I want help and I need it immediately.”

Later in the day, Jaman said she received a call from Wendy Bart, the CEO of the Olympic Penninsula YMCA, informing her that she was banned from the pool.

Bart said she was told by a YMCA employee that Jaman lashed out at Adams in the locker room exclaiming, “You’re going to stick your f**ing penis in those little girls.”

Jaman, a mother of two adults daughters, insists, “I am an 80-year-old woman and I do not talk like that. My experience after having my swim was hearing a man’s voice in the women’s dressing area and seeing a man in a woman’s swimsuit watching little girls pull down their bathing suits in order to use the toilets in the dressing room. I reacted by telling him to leave, and the consequence is that I have been banned from the pool.”

Jaman continued: “There is no signage informing women the shower room is now all-gender and what that means, nor have parents been informed of what they can expect with these new policies. The Y has not provided any dressing shower room options for women who do not want to be exposed to men who identify as women. It is unconscionable that the YMCA would implement these new policies without clearly informing pool patrons and parents.”

Jaman went on to say that she believes traditional values are being tossed aside as society discriminates against the average person to accommodate the LBGTQ-plus community:

“The YMCA, the city, the police and sheriffs, the parents, the professionals who assist victims of voyeurism, peeping Toms, pedophilia and assault need to come together to figure out how to make the new policies work for all pool patrons, not just one group. How to keep children, who are less able to discriminate, safe. It is ironic that women who discriminate when a situation threatens their safety or their children — a message from our ancestors — are now accused of discrimination as if they have made someone else a victim.”

