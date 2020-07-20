WorldTribune columnist Michelle Malkin attacked by leftist mob at ‘Back the Blue’ rally

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2020

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, whose column runs regularly at WorldTribune.com, said she was attacked by leftist rioters on Sunday at a pro-police “Back the Blue” rally in Denver.

Malkin said she was not hurt in the attack in which rioters rushed and took over the stage. The attack was recorded on Malkin’s livestream Periscope video.

“I’m ok. America is not,” Malkin tweeted.

Malkin also noted: “Yes you can watch how it all unfolded here ==> @DenverPolice Chief Pazen, who marched with BLM last month, let pro-police patriots get beaten and silenced==>”

After calling out Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis and Chief Pazen, Malkin put out an SOS to President Donald Trump: “So @jaredpolis @DenverPolice Chief Pazen, are you ok with pro-police patriots being swarmed, targeted and assaulted in a clearly orchestrated attack??? I caught it all on video and recorded the faces of the brutal animals. Please @realDonaldTrump – we need LAW & ORDER!!! S.O.S!”

The leftist Denver Post’s report on the “Back the Blue” rally noted that “anti-police protesters greatly outnumbered the pro-police crowd.”

