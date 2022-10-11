Woman livestreams her destruction of Ashli Babbitt memorial on Capitol steps

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2022

A memorial erected on the U.S. Capitol steps in memory of slain Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt on what would have been her 37th birthday was destroyed on Monday by a social media personality with unknown political or financial motivations.

Brianne Chapman, who goes by “Anarchy Princess” on Twitter, destroyed the memorial during a profanity-laced livestream on YouTube.

Capitol Police did not intervene as Chapman destroyed the memorial of flowers to Babbitt lined up along a metal barricade. One officer carrying a rifle said something inaudible to her as she filmed.

“This right here?” she asked. “I know. That’s what I was going to do. I was hoping you weren’t going to arrest me or something if I do it.”

“Nobody wants any of this [expletive],” she said as she kicked the roses and other flowers leaning against the barricade. “[Expletive] Ashli Babbitt.”

“I just kicked Ashli Babbitt’s flowers off the [expletive] Capitol,” she bragged to the nearly 5,000 people who viewed her video on Oct. 10. “Yep, they let me do it. Capitol Police don’t like Ashli Babbitt.”

Chapman said one Capitol Police officer suggested she might be in some trouble as she finished stomping on and grinding the flowers under her heel.

“I’m done,” she said. “Leave your [expletive] memorial. Bye, [expletive].”

As she walked away from the Capitol, Chapman repeatedly sang, “[expletive] Ashli Babbitt.”

Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, had asked on social media that people place flowers on the steps of their state capitol buildings in commemoration of her daughter’s 37th birthday.

Online court records indicate Chapman is from Fredericksburg, Va., Epoch Times reported.

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen, who posted a clip of the video on Twitter, called Chapman’s actions “absolute evil.”

After destroying the floral tribute, Chapman told her live-stream audience: “Can I have weed money now? C’mon guys, it’s going to be a long day,” according to Epoch Times.

Monday’s destruction of the Ashli Babbitt memorial was the second anti-Babbitt tirade Chapman went on in recent days. A video posted on Twitter from Oct. 8 showed her screaming obscenities about Babbitt, who was killed by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd on Jan. 6, 2021.

