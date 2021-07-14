Witnesses: Lightning destroyed George Floyd mural in Ohio

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2021

A large mural of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio was destroyed after being struck by lightning, witnesses say.

Local authorities said that the mural, painted on the side of a brick building, collapsed on Tuesday around 5:17 p.m.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is listing the cause of the collapse as a lightning strike based on witness reports.

UPDATE: Witnesses have told authorities that the George Floyd mural was struck by lightning before it collapsed. https://t.co/u0QHZVh7Zp — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) July 13, 2021

