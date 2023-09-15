‘Without evidence’: How corporate media tags reports it deems unworthy of checking out

by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2023

Following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement that a Joe Biden impeachment inquiry was being launched, The Associated Press claimed in a post on X that Republicans are “claiming without evidence that they (the Bidens) engaged in an influence-peddling scheme.”

When it comes to investigating the Biden family, legacy media “have give themselves permission to be deliberately oblivious to reality,” a columnist noted.

“Without evidence.” That is the phrase legacy media “love to toss in when they’re attacking Republicans or defending Democrats,” Tim Murtaugh wrote in a Sept. 14 analysis for The Washington Times. “You see, once they’ve declared that there’s no evidence, they can safely ignore any information to the contrary. It’s what they did with Hunter’s laptop in 2020, gladly clinging to the Biden-created myth that it was a Russian plant.”

Being deliberately oblivious might in the future become known in media circles as being “Bumped.”

Philip Bump, a “journalist” at The Washington Post “recently expressed his desire to remain ignorant of any information that could alter his view of the world,” Murtaugh noted. “As a guest on Noam Dworman’s ‘Comedy Cellar’ podcast, he repeatedly refused to accept evidence that connects Joe Biden to his family’s lucrative influence-peddling schemes.”

Asked on the podcast about a text message from Hunter Biden to his adult daughter that said, “I have to give 50% of my income to Pop,” Bump seemed utterly uncurious.

“I have no idea what that means,” he said.

The host pressed. “Has anybody asked her?”

“I don’t know,” Bump answered.

“Don’t you think somebody should ask her?” the host continued.

“I just said I don’t know, and I don’t know what to make of it, so I have nothing else to say about it,” Bump proclaimed. “What do you want me to say?”

How about what any good journalist would say: “Maybe we should look into that.”

But Bump didn’t say that. He ended the interview and walked out.

Following McCarthy’s announcement, Murtaugh noted, “the Biden White House did that thing that only Democratic White Houses can do, they issued a memo giving the news media their orders.”

The memo declared: “It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies.”

Politico’s Heidi Przybyla, an alleged national investigations reporter, “regurgitated much of the memo in a lengthy series of posts on X. There is no need to investigate anything when the White House is effectively your editor, I suppose,” Murtaugh wrote.

Another legacy media personality who was quick to obey the White House’s order was CNN’sOliver Darcy, who wrote that Republicans “have long sought to baselessly portray Biden as a corrupt, crime-ridden politician engaged in sinister activities.”

He also scolded some of his media colleagues, who, in Darcy’s view, “have also often failed to robustly call out the mis- and disinformation peddled by Republicans.”

Murtaugh noted: “This is quite a reversal from the Trump years, when the media fell for every phony accusation, including the Steele dossier, the two-year Russia collusion hoax, and two purely political impeachments,” adding that Joe Biden “could stand in a lake, and the media would claim there’s no proof that he’s wet.”

