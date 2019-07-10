With Ambassador’s resignation, ‘special relationship’ with UK officially in question

by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2019

President Donald Trump’s suspicions of the UK government’s role in the massive investigation of him and his associates were confirmed with the revelation this week that London’s top envoy in Washington had written a “dossier” filled with anti-Trump vitriol, a report said.

The resignation on July 10 of British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch also further put into question the U.S.-UK “special relationship,” Rowan Scarborough wrote for The Washington Times.

Darroch’s dossier was revealed this week in the Daily Mail. Like the infamous anti-Trump dossier by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, the Darroch dossier has been written in segments and slammed Trump.

“Darroch’s two years of secret cables went straight to the Foreign Office, where they were likely distributed to the seats of power, including No. 10 Downing St.,” Scarborough noted. “To what degree they poisoned Trump’s connections to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government may be told one day.”

The British ambassador in his dossier attacked virtually all aspects of Trump’s presidency, including scandals, Russia, trade and Iran. The ambassador described America’s commander in chief as “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent” and said the Trump White House is “uniquely dysfunctional.”

Trump tweeted on July 9: “The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.”

Some of Trump’s former campaign aides see a pattern of poisonous British behavior toward an American president.

“Ironically, Trump and dozens of his associates like me suffered through years of a media firestorm thanks in part to British intelligence figures like Christopher Steele and his colleagues,” J.D. Gordon, a former Pentagon spokesman and campaign national security adviser, told The Washington Times. “Yet if the cables and subsequent leaks were intentional, perhaps it’s not so ironic after all.”

Darroch also repeated a Democratic Party talking point that Trump is somehow indebted to Moscow.

The Mueller report confirmed there was no Trump working relationship with the Kremlin over the years. Democrats, principally President Barack Obama’s intelligence chiefs, have accused Trump of being an agent of Russia without offering proof.

Darroch wrote of a possible Russian-Trump conspiracy: “The worst cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, Trump associates and the president have other suspicions regarding America’s top ally.

George Papadopoulos, as a Trump volunteer in London, encountered at least two FBI spies, professor Stefan Halper and a supposed associate, as he worked in 2016 to try to set up a Trump-Kremlin meeting. He suspects other informants were dispatched to make contact with him, and he believes the British spy service helped.

“The U.S.-UK scandal that is going to hit headlines this week is about the MI6, in coordination with the CIA, running Stefan Halper at me in London,” Papadopoulos tweeted after the Darroch story broke.

At one point last year, Trump planned to declassify documents pertaining to the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. He backed off partly because, he said, “key allies” protested.

“The UK knows that the president and Congress read and know about the UK’s interference in the 2016 election and are now trying to get ahead of the declassified info that’s going to hit the headlines,” Papadopoulos said. “The UK is nothing more than a hindrance to U.S. interests in this new era.”

Trump believes Prime Minister May knew something about it.

“I may very well talk to her about that,” Trump told reporters in May before leaving on a state visit to Britain. “There are rumors that the CIA or FBI were involved with the UK having to do with the Russian hoax, and I very well may talk to her about that.”

Scarborough noted that “There are connections. Halper, a consultant in Washington and professor at Cambridge University, is a business partner of Richard Dearlove, a former director of MI6.”

Steele, in a London court where he is being sued for defamation, filed a declaration saying he shared dossier material with the intelligence MI6.

