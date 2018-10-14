Witches to put hex on Kavanaugh at sold-out event benefiting Planned Parenthood

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2018

A “queer, non-binary witch” and a group of comrades in Brooklyn are about to put a hex on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

And, as Dakota Bracciale (who identifies as the above), one of the organizers of the Oct. 20 event notes – hexes are “not something you do lightly, but it is something you have in your arsenal or toolbox.”

Bracciale told the Huff Post that some 1,000 hexers will place a curse on Kavanaugh “and upon all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them.”

The sold-out hexing will also be live-streamed on social media. A quarter of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood, organizers said.

Bracciale told the Huff Post that the hexing ritual is scheduled to take place at Catland, an occult bookstore and spiritual community space in Brooklyn. It will involve photos and effigies of Kavanaugh, along with graveyard dirt and coffin nails.

“We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised, as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him,” a website advertising the event says.

Bracciale told the Huff Post that witches use hexes as a radical act of resistance against oppressors.

“Witchcraft has been used throughout history as a tool and ally for people on the fringes of society who will not ever really get justice through the powers that be,” Bracciale said. “So they have to exact their own justice.”

Bracciale said a hex is different from a “binding” spell, which prevents someone from doing something and limits their ability to act.

A group of witches in February 2017 cast a binding spell on President Donald Trump in an attempt to prevent him from carrying out his campaign promises.

The “mass spell to bind Donald Trump” was performed at midnight on Feb. 24, and the group pledged to repeat the spell on every waning crescent moon “until Donald Trump is removed from office.”

Casting the spell entailed a lengthy incantation, calling on spirits and “demons of the infernal realms” to bind Trump so that “he may fail utterly, that he may do no harm.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments