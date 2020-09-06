Wisconsin priest: ‘You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat. Period.’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2020

In a viral video, a Catholic priest in Wisconsin warns faithful who may support Democrats: “Repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell.”

In the video, Fr. James Altman, a priest of the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, says: “Here’s a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: you cannot be Catholic and a Democrat. Period.”

The Democrat platform “absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches,” Altman says.

Altman added: “There will be 60 million and counting aborted babies standing at the gates of heaven barring your Democrat entrance, and nothing you can say will ever excuse you for your direct or indirect support of that diabolical agenda. Period. The end.”

Altman criticizes the “gutless cowards” in the Catholic hierarchy who refuse to speak the truth.

“Do you really wonder why ordinary priests do not speak up? It’s out of fear, dear family, fear. Shame on the hierarchy who covers up truth through a conspiracy of fear,” he states.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas has formally endorsed the video’s message.

Strickland tweeted on Sept. 5: “As the Bishop of Tyler I endorse Fr Altman’s statement in this video. My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation…pleases HEED THIS MESSAGE”.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media