Will the FBI, unlike Senate Judiciary Committee, be able to read Ford’s therapy notes?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2018

The only known recorded rendition of Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is contained in notes from Ford’s therapist sessions in 2012 and 2013.

Ford refused to provide the therapist notes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Having access to the notes would be “one of the most critical steps” in the FBI’s current investigation into Ford’s accusations, Rowan Scarborough noted in an Oct. 1 news analysis for The Washington Times.

“What is known are snippets from her interview with The Washington Post and her testimony. She says she cannot remember if she provided the Post the actual notes or just her recounting,” Scarborough wrote.

From what is known, Scarborough noted, is that in her 2013 therapy session Ford said she was in her “late teens” when the alleged sexual assault occurred. She told the Post she was 15 and that it happened in the “summer of 1982.”

“ ‘Late teens,’ are generally considered 16-19, pushing the timeline to 1983 or beyond,” Scarborough wrote, adding that a “full reading of the notes may provide more details on when Ms. Ford said the assault happened.”

Ford testified that she did not bring up Kavanaugh’s name at either of the therapy sessions.

The only time Ford is confirmed to have named Kavanaugh “is when she complained to Congress and the press culminating in her Senate testimony last week,” Scarborough noted.

Ford placed her good friend, Leland Keyser, at the party. But Keyser has told the Judiciary Committee twice that she had no knowledge of the party and doesn’t know Kavanaugh.

In her testimony, Ford recalled exact details of the alleged assault by Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge. She can remember she consumed one beer.

“But she has no memory of how she got there and how she traveled the seven to 10 miles to her parents’ home. She says she wasn’t given a ride,” Scarborough noted. “There has been no corroboration that the party she described where the alleged assault actually occurred.”

Rachel Mitchell, a sex crimes prosecutor hired by committee Republicans, issued a report on Sept. 30 saying that “Dr. Ford has not offered a consistent account of when the alleged assault happened. Dr. Ford has no memory of key details of the night in question – details that could help corroborate her account. Perhaps most importantly, she does not remember how she got from the party back to her house.”

