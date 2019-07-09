Wikipedia entry on Bill Clinton’s ties to pedophile Epstein deleted day after arrest

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2019

Soon after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York, users took to the open-sourced Wikipedia to delete references related to the billionaire pedophile’s connections to former President Bill Clinton.

The reference tying Epstein to President Donald Trump was left intact.

“As people in our society will do, when they want to learn who somebody is they’ll hit up America’s number one source of information, Wikipedia. The site is open sourced, meaning anyone can come in and make changes to a page. This can be used to update references, correct information, or in some cases, rewrite history for malicious reasons,” Brandon Morse noted in a July 8 op-ed for RedState.

“You can bet your Britannica that some were only too happy to rewrite Epstein’s history to make it seem like he was more of a figure among Republicans than Democrats.”

Up until July 7, the day after his arrest, Epstein’s Wikipedia biography noted his ties to actor Kevin Spacey and Clinton. The biography noted that Clinton had been on Epstein’s private plane 26 times.

On Sunday, the sentence “Epstein flew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times” (a charge Clinton denied on Monday, claiming it was only four times), was deleted.

A reference to having “attended parties” with Trump was left untouched.

According to some Twitter users, the page was edited sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. with the connections to Clinton and Spacey completely erased.

“It’s unclear who is editing the page, but it should be noted that anyone can do so with the right login,” Morse noted. “Some pages on Wikipedia are locked and unable to be altered by the public, sometimes for this very reason. However, if the page suddenly does become locked with the information subtracted from Epstein’s page, we’ll know that it wasn’t just randoms on the Internet looking to separate Democrats from something Democrats have recently been known to do, and that’s involve children in sex.”

Regardless of the edited Wikipedia biography on Epstein, the connection between the perv and Democrats “is pretty established at this point,” Morse noted. “People are going to want answers as to who Epstein was connected to, and I can imagine there will be more sleuthing into who else may be engaging in sexual acts with children.”

A raid on Epstein’s home by federal authorities produced a number of nude photographs of underage girls. “How he got them and who he shared them with will definitely lead to more arrests. The question is now who will be included in the investigations,” Morse wrote.

