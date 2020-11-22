Why Trump lawyers are not giving Fox News their evidence on Dominion Voting Systems

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2020

Fox News has been demanding that President Donald Trump’s legal team turn over its evidence on Dominion Voting Systems.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noted on Friday that Fox News personality Dana Perino “seemingly urged Dominion software to go out and sue the Trump legal team for smearing them, and Dominion fails to show up today to a House hearing in Pennsylvania.”

As Fox News and other major media continue to cry: “Why aren’t you showing us the evidence? Where is the evidence?”

Trump legal team member Jenna Ellis “has the answer for you right here,” Limbaugh noted.

Ellis said: “No credible attorney is going to go out and actually show the evidence to the mainstream media to have them pick apart and especially dox witnesses, when we’ve already had this type of intimidation of our own attorneys. When the media covers the actual trial, that’s when everything happens in a court of law.

“To say that there’s no evidence, the mainstream media just doesn’t understand how the law works, they don’t understand how evidence works, and they don’t understand how they are not the jury or the court of law. They’re simply the court of public opinion, and we don’t actually owe them anything. We owe the American people the truth, and we owe that to go into court and actually prove our case.”

Limbaugh noted: “That’s so important! They don’t owe anybody anything. They owe it to winning. They are devoted to winning a case. That’s gonna be in court. They therefore have to satisfy the rules of court. That means, among other things, satisfying the rules of evidence, and that means creating it, producing it in ways that are legal and acceptable. It’s just not a matter of, ‘Looky! Here’s what we got! Man, isn’t that powerful.’ ”

The duty of Trump’s legal team “is to win this,” Limbaugh said. “And not win the press conference and not win the PR battle, but to actually win where it counts, where it will result in (if it’s warranted) the reversal of the election.”

Limbaugh continued: “So there’s Jenna Ellis explaining how they’re not gonna make all this evidence available just to be nitpicked and destroyed and with the witnesses to be doxed and have them found and followed around and intimidated, which led to this report yesterday afternoon on the Fox News Channel from Kristin Fisher.”

Fisher said: “Well, it was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court.”

Limbaugh noted: “I saw that, and man. Man. There’s a different flavor to Fox lately. You heard what she said. ‘It was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy, but it was light on facts. So much of what Rudy said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court,’ which led to Jenna Ellis appearing on NewsMax later. They played that sound bite for her and got her reaction.”

NewsMax asked Ellis: “I don’t know what’s going on there, but they just called Rudy a liar, Jenna. What’s your reaction?”

Ellis responded: “Well, unfortunately for Kristin Fisher, she doesn’t understand how the legal process works. And that was, frankly, embarrassing for her. She is not sitting on any federal court, that I’m aware of. She hasn’t been looking at this. The media really needs to take this seriously and actually allow the facts to be shown and cover this as responsible journalists.”

Meanwhile, Dominion software enables election workers to manually adjust vote amounts while reviewing scanned ballot images, a process that the company says allows for “resolution of voter intent” in cases where ballot marks are unclear, a report by Just the News said.

Dominion allows at least one avenue for manual adjustment of vote tallies as part of a process known as “adjudication,” the report said.

The report cited Santa Clara County, California, which as part of its agreement with Dominion, stipulates that the company’s software must allow county staff “to adjust tally based on review of scanned ballot images.”

Evelyn Mendez, the public information officer for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, said that it refers to a provision meant to ensure that “adjudication” of uncertain votes can occur.

“It’s the process of looking at the ballot and determining, ‘Did the voter mean to do that?’ ” Mendez told Just the News.

“If someone puts in a dot instead of a checkmark,” she added, “or if they didn’t bubble it the right way, our staff are looking at the ballot and confirming what’s correct.”

Mendez confirmed that adjudication adjustments are done manually by staffers, adding that “anybody who has Dominion has this. We’re not the only county that has to adjudicate ballots.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media