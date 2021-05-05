Why the Giuliani raid means it’s finally time to abolish the FBI

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2021

The FBI said the justification for its agents storming Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week was the former Trump lawyer’s alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

But Giuliani said in a statement released by his lawyer that he had offered to sit down with the FBI and the Team Biden’s Department of Justice and provide proof that there had been no violation of law.

Meanwhile, the FBI refused Giuliani’s offer to provide clear evidence that Hunter Biden not only allegedly failed to register as a foreign agent, but also that he was allegedly involved in child pornography, money laundering, and an elaborate Biden family scheme to sell political access in exchange for millions of dollars in personal gain.

What the events that unfolded during the raid on Giuliani’s apartment show is that it is time to abolish the FBI, conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza wrote.

“Enough is enough! When justice no longer involves the neutral or equal application of the laws, it ceases to be justice,” D’Souza noted in a May 5 op-ed for The Epoch Times.

“I realize, of course, that there will be no FBI reform under Biden. Therefore, I strongly urge the Republican Party to make the abolition of the FBI — shutting down the agency and then reconstructing it from the ground up — key provisions of its campaigns both in 2022 and 2024.”

Giuliani had noted of the FBI and the DOJ’s lack of interest in anything related to Biden family corruption that it is a “clear example of a corrupt double standard. One for high-level Democrats whose blatant crimes are ignored, such as Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden” and quite another for “Republicans who are prominent supporters and defenders of President Trump.”

Giuliani further revealed that the FBI and DOJ had, in late 2019, obtained access to his email database without notifying him.

Related: ‘Dept. of Injustice’: Giuliani reveals FBI spied on his calls with President Trump in 2019, May 2, 2021

“This means that while Giuliani was advising his client Donald Trump during the impeachment process — a relationship fully protected by attorney–client privilege — the FBI violated the law while supposedly investigating Giuliani and Trump’s possible violations of law,” D’Souza noted.

“Here, again, the FBI’s extreme diligence in going after Giuliani can be contrasted with the FBI’s failure to act in the case of (New York Gov. Andrew) Cuomo.”

Cuomo is steeped in two separate scandals, one involving multiple women who have accused him of sexual harassment, and another involving his direct involvement in a cover-up scheme to hide the magnitude of Covid nursing home deaths caused by his own policies.

According to The New York Times, the Cuomo administration was far more culpable than previously known in deliberately undercounting nursing home deaths over a period of five months.

“Let’s recall that these deaths need not have occurred. At the direction of the Trump administration, the U.S. Navy dispatched the hospital ship Comfort to New York to accept non-coronavirus patients and thus lessen the burden on New York hospitals,” D’Souza pointed out. “Cuomo, however, turned the ship away to spite the Trump administration and instead ordered New York nursing homes to accept the overflow of COVID-19 patients, helping the virus to spread among vulnerable nursing home populations and thus causing thousands of unnecessary deaths.”

While Giuliani’s offense remains unclear, D’Souza wrote, “Cuomo is guilty of obvious abuses of power — actions that have not only put people in their graves but also amounted, in a statistical sense, to ‘hiding the bodies.’ Again, the FBI is nowhere to be found, and the reason for its absence appears to be that Cuomo is a Democratic governor who seemingly enjoys immunity as far as today’s FBI and Biden’s DOJ are concerned.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief