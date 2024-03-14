Why DOJ’s selective prosecution of J6 journalists? In scathing letter, Jordan demands answers

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into the Department of Justice’s treatment of The Blaze journalist Steve Baker, committee chair Jim Jordan said.

In a March 12 letter to U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, Jordan is asking for internal documents and communications related to Baker and other J6 defendants.

The Ohio Republican is also calling out the DOJ for targeting Baker while ignoring other journalists that were at the Capitol on J6.

Baker was arrested on March 1 and charged by the Biden DOJ with four misdemeanors for entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jordan’s letter:





