Why did Team Biden wait to release news of Titan submersible implosion known to them days ago?

June 23, 2023

The U.S. Navy revealed that they had detected the implosion of the Titan submersible on Sunday.

So, why did Team Biden wait until Thursday to release that news?

“We have sonar detection and acoustic networks for our national defense, and this classified system picked up the moment when this craft and the five people inside it perished,” Townhall.com columnist Matt Vespa noted. “So, why did we waste an inordinate amount of time rushing to rescue people some in the government knew to be dead?”

The Coast Guard, Canadian military units, and unmanned submersibles from France that can go to extreme depths joined the rescue effort that covered at least 10,000 square miles.

A debris field from the implosion was found near the wreck of the Titanic, where the submersible was diving to see.

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior U.S. Navy official told The Wall Street Journal in a statement.

“These people were killed instantly,” Vespa wrote. “I find it hard to believe that anyone with any experience in military or engineering would expect a happy ending once this craft imploded. A debris field was found 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreck around the time the Titan was supposed to run out of oxygen, around 7 am Thursday morning.”

Miranda Devine, a columnist for The New York Post, has a theory for why the Biden administration held off announcing the deaths of the five people inside the sub:

The Biden administration knew the Titan submarine imploded Sunday. But waited until today to make it public. Convenient smokescreen for today’s House Ways & Means release of IRS whistleblower testimony of DOJ sabotage of the Hunter Biden investigation. https://t.co/RtRcCihIZT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

