Why business is booming in San Francisco . . . for Honduran drug-dealers

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2023

City employees in San Francisco are prohibited from using city resources to cooperate with any ICE investigation, detention, or arrest relating to an illegal immigration case. The city also prohibits ICE from placing holds on local prisoners so they can be deported upon their release from jail.

San Francisco is a sanctuary city — and Honduran drug dealers are loving it.

“The reason is because, in San Francisco, it’s like you’re here in Honduras,” a dealer told the San Francisco Chronicle. “The law, because they don’t deport, that’s the problem. … Many look for San Francisco because it’s a sanctuary city. You go to jail and you come out.”

Working for Mexican drug cartels, the Hondurans, or “Hondos”, operate open-air markets in the in San Francisco’s notorious Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, where they have squeezed competition out through their highly-coordinated organization and sheer numbers, according to the Chronicle.

The human toll, which have seen over 2,000 in San Francisco die due to fentanyl overdoses since 2020, apparently takes a back seat to protecting illegals from the feds.

The “Hondos” rarely face consequences. Only six percent of those charged for dealing drugs in San Francisco between 2018 and 2022 have been convicted. The remainder are still being processed, or ended in plea deals with lesser charges, dismissals or diversion programs, the Chronicle found. On average, the outlet found, jail sentences for drug dealing lasted just 168 days.

“Progressive prosecutors have justified their lenient treatment of foreign drug dealers by arguing that many of them are forced into the trade by gangs,” National Review’s Caroline Downey noted.

In its in-depth investigation into how Honduran nationals are playing a dominant role in San Francisco’s drug crisis, the Chronicle noted that some dealers owe money to coyotes who smuggle illegal immigrants across the border. Without a stream of income their families could be put in danger of facing retaliation from their creditors.

But Downey pointed out that, of the 25 dealers the Chronicle interviewed, “only three said they were forced into the trade.”

The drugs that the Hondurans are peddling move through Mexico after being made with ingredients from China. Some dealers make as much as $350,000 a year, according to the Chronicle.

The report noted that many of the dealers take the money made in San Francisco to fund new mansions in the Siria Valley, a region north of Honduras’s capital.

“The exteriors of some of the homes, such as the front gates and walls, pay homage to the city that gave the dealers their big break, with San Francisco 49ers and Giants logos adorning them,” Downey noted.

In February, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey proposed waiving sanctuary city protections for accused or convicted fentanyl dealers.

“It is time to withdraw the protection of sanctuary from undocumented immigrants trafficking fentanyl on our streets,” Dorsey said. He proposed legislation to modify the city’s policies to refuse “sanctuary” to illegal immigrants who were previously convicted of a fentanyl-dealing felony within the past seven years, and re-arrested for another fentanyl-dealing crime or violent felony crime, KRON4 News reported.

“With just two milligrams of fentanyl estimated to be a lethal overdose for most people, SFPDʼs drug seizure haul from street-level drug dealers in 2022 represents enough fentanyl to kill every adult in California,” Dorsey’s office said in a statement.

Dorsey’s proposal received zero support from other city leaders.

“It’s not going after the root cause (of the opioid epidemic) and to my mind would just split San Francisco in half,” said Aaron Peskin, president of the Board of Supervisors. “Which is precisely why the mayor and his 10 colleagues on the board — and even the most conservative political forces in San Francisco — aren’t touching this with a 10-foot pole, because it is going to cause more psychological and political damage than it’s going to do good.”

