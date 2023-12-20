Why are Georgia election workers suing Giuliani again? Who is paying their attorneys?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2023

Rudy Giuliani is a central target of the unreported “Lawfare” offensive that has successfully paralyzed lawyers across the nation who might otherwise be defending MAGA protagonists large and small.

”After all if it were not for me, … the (Hunter Biden) hard drive would never have come out. Because Barr and Wray were ready to hide it forever. …” Giuliani has noted.

Having won a $148 million judgment last week, two Georgia election workers have sued Giuliani again, alleging that he continues to accuse them of committing ballot fraud in the 2020 election.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Andrea “Shaye” Moss, filed a request Monday for a permanent injunction against Giuliani, which would prevent him from speaking publicly about them, Axios reported.

Giuliani said the mother-daughter duo was only suing him because one of their lawyers was “a good friend of Hunter Biden” and the legal challenges were “part of the Biden offensive that started some time ago to see what they can do about intimidating Trump lawyers, Trump supporters.”

Related: Unreported: Giuliani’s response to corporate media storm following $148 million defamation verdict, December 17, 2023

On the legal team for Freeman and Moss is Mike Gottlieb, a former associate White House counsel for President Barack Obama who also worked at the megafirm Boies Schiller Flexner at the same time as Hunter Biden.

The mother-daughter duo are also requesting that Giuliani pay their attorney and court fees as part of their new complaint.

Lawyers for Freeman and Moss said in their D.C. federal court complaint that “Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable,” citing remarks the former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer made to reporters immediately after the awarding of damages on Friday.

“Defendant Giuliani’s statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment. It must stop,” the attorneys wrote. “In these unique circumstances, the proper remedy is a targeted injunction barring Defendant Giuliani from continuing to repeat the very falsehoods about Plaintiffs that have already been found and held, conclusively, to be defamatory.”

Giuliani told the New York Post in an interview on Friday that he is “going to fight this case until I die.”

He also told reporters Friday that “everything I said about them is true” and he did not “regret a damn thing.”

Related: Dark money group tied to Soros, CCP targets lawyers who backed Trump, March 10, 2022

“The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding, where I’ve not been allowed to offer one single piece of evidence in defense, of which I have a lot,” Giuliani said. “I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it will be reversed so quickly that it’ll make your head spin, and the absurd number that just came in will help that.”

Giuliani said he made the decision not to testify last week “because the judge (Beryl Howell) made it clear that if I made any mistake or did anything wrong, she was considering contempt, and this judge does have a reputation for putting people in jail.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines