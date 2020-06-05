Why are big corporations funding nationwide rioting? Tucker Carlson has a theory

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2020

Major corporations are not only “tweeting their support” for the riots in America’s cities but “are paying for them, too,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

“ ‘Riots are the voice of the unheard. How dare you criticize them.’ You are hearing that message from virtually every American corporation right now, every university, every major media outlet,” Carlson said during his June 4 broadcast. “The rioters burning down your city with the support of virtually everyone richer than you are, quote, ‘unheard.’ You, by contrast, are the oppressor, and if you disagree in any way, we are going to fire you and wreck your life.”

Carlson listed several examples, including CISCO’s $5 million to the Blacks Lives Matter Foundation, Airbnb and Dropbox’s $500,000 to the same group, Intel’s $1 million pledged “to assorted anti-racism groups,” and others.

“So the question is, now that it’s getting all this corporate money, what exactly does the Black Lives Matter Foundation believe?” Carlson asked rhetorically. “Less than a week ago, the group launched a petition to defund all police departments nationwide. The group’s co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, says we should abolish all prisons. So, does Intel want 1.7 million felons released onto America’s streets? Do they want all 700,000 cops fired tomorrow? It’s not clear what they want. But they are paying for that.”

The corporations, meanwhile, fail to support the small businesses devastated by the looting and destruction of property because of a desire to reduce competition, Carlson added.

“So with all this money flowing out of this country’s most profitable corporations, it might be a nice gesture for these corporations to donate some money to rebuild some of the small businesses that have been destroyed over the past week,” Carlson said. “There are a lot of them. They desperately need the help.”

Carlson said he believes the corporations “would never do that. Because for a lot of big corporations, the total annihilation of small businesses is one of the best parts of this new revolution. There’s always an angle. Someone’s always getting more powerful.”

St. Louis releases all rioters without charges

Throughout the riots in St. Louis this week, only 36 individuals were arrested for rioting, looting, and committing arson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirmed that all of those arrested have been released from jail without charges filed against them.

“In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement posted online.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis prosecutor’s office said eight of the 36 were released from jail after no charges were immediately filed and two were released from jail after being issued a summons to appear at a later court date. The remaining 26 individuals were released from jail without charges thus far.

In New York City, more than 400 individuals arrested at riots were quickly released from jail without paying bail. In Washington, D.C., nearly all rioters were released from jail and had felony riot charges against them dropped.

Mayor kicks Utah Guard troops out of D.C. hotel

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Thursday that she wants out-of-state military troops out of the nation’s capital. That included 200 members of the Utah National Guard.

Sen. Mike Lee called the Bowser’s decision to evict Utah National Guard soldiers from their hotel just after after coming off duty protecting the city from civil unrest “shameful.”

The 200 Utah soldiers deployed to Washington on short notice earlier this week had finished their night shift at 3 a.m. Friday. They were forced out of their hotel by 11 a.m. They have another shift Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the Utah Republican said.

“Evicting Utah National Guard personnel from their hotels after a late-night shift risking their lives to protect Washington is a shameful, petty, discrediting decision by Mayor Bowser,” Lee said.

Gov. Gary Herbert sent 200 Utah National Guard troops to Washington on Monday at the request of President Donald Trump to support local authorities.

Michigan’s Whitmer understands calls to defund the police

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told radio show Mojo In The Morning on Thursday that she understands the “defund police” sentiment being pushed by leftists.

“What would the world be like without police?” Whitmer was asked by one of the hosts.

“I understand the frustration and the sentiment,” the governor responded, adding that “the youth of our country are going to take up the lead soon,” but that she’s “concerned about the sweeping observations people have.”

Whitmer said she has created an “equity and inclusion office,” for Michigan state police which will increase minority applicants to “at least” 25 percent and the female trooper pool by 20 percent.

‘Black Lives Matter is a joke,’ black D.C. resident tells protesters

“I don’t want our country to be portrayed like this,” an African-now-American citizen says to a group of protesters in a YouTube video that has more than 300,000 views.

Breitbart News reported that Nestride Yumga, a D.C. resident, was told to be quiet and leave when she voiced her opinion that Black Lives Matter protesters are “hypocrites.”

“When black people kill black people, they don’t come out and do this crap,” Yumga said.

