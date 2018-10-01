Who’s making American union workers great again? Not Amazon; Not Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2018

Believe it or not, labor unions are finding a home in President Donald Trump’s America First vision.

As globalist companies such as Amazon fight unionization, “Democrats have veered left off a cliff since the days when they truly served as a valuable partner for unions,” columnist Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.

A video leaked to Gizmodo recently shows Amazon teaching its managers how to oppose unionization.

Trump’s 2016 victory provided “responsible unions a natural home in an America First movement that values U.S. manufacturing and prioritizes employment over consumerism,” Schaeffer wrote.

Gizmodo details “the union-busting vision of the company owned by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. The video reportedly warns that employees who start using phrases like ‘living wage’ or show concern for their co-workers could be potential union-organizing threats. It goes on to describe a host of ways managers can express anti-union sentiments to workers without technically threatening them.”

Amazon “will do everything it can to prevent the unionization of its employees,” Schaeffer wrote. “This is of course in keeping with modern globalist business practice, which will do anything to cut labor costs. Global corporations focus the totality of their existence on the shareholder and think nothing of the worker who makes the company run.”

Labor unions could also be big winners in Trump’s newly-negotiated trade deals with Mexico and Canada.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that unions could particularly benefit from two mandates in Trump’s deal with Mexico: That 75 percent of a car be made up of North American-built components to qualify for importation into the U.S. without high tariffs, and that 40-45 percent of cars and trucks be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.

“These are pretty meaty improvements in areas they care about,” Jared Bernstein, who served as chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden, told the Journal about union reactions to the deal.

Unions also cheered when Trump, in one of his first acts after assuming office in January 2017, pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“We believe that President Trump really is going to put America first … I’ve been around this town long enough to know things are said in the heat of battle. The details we just heard from the president, we’re very excited about,” Sean McGarvey, president of North America’s Building Trades Unions, said at the time.

Trump “has clearly articulated his strong intention to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States,” Schaeffer wrote. “These are blue-collar jobs. These are union jobs. Contrast that with unions’ traditional ally, the Democratic Party, which is all-in on an open-borders policy on immigration.”

Democrats “are marginalizing themselves more and more with their hysterical push left. At the same time, Republican ‘free traders’ are in severe decline,” he noted. “House Speaker Paul Ryan is leaving office of his own accord, correctly concluding that he has no popular support at all. The Bush dynasty is dead. Trump is slowly but surely remaking the GOP according to his vision.”

Secure the borders. Buy American. Make America Productive Again. “These are all slogans in perfect harmony with unions’ stated objective to protect the working man.”

