Who will oppose the true domestic terrorists? BLM is tool in Marxist war on America

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Black Lives Matter is slowly burning Minneapolis to the ground. If the domestic terrorist organization is not stopped — and soon — the city and its surrounding areas will be turned into an economic and social wasteland.

The latest spasm of BLM violence and looting was triggered by the police-involved shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, just 10 miles from the scene where George Floyd died while in the custody of law enforcement, has suffered days of rioting, rampant destruction and clashes with police. It resembles a war zone.

A Brooklyn Center officer, Kim Potter, who has been forced to resign, accidentally shot Wright as he was resisting arrest and sought to flee. The body-camera footage released on Monday shows exactly what happened. Wright was pulled over by police for a traffic violation; his license plate tags had allegedly expired. The officers then realized that Wright had an outstanding warrant. He was told to get out of his vehicle. Initially, he complied.

Yet, as one of the officers attempted to handcuff him, Wright suddenly (and stupidly) fought off the arresting officer, jumped back behind the wheel and started to drive away. Potter can be seen and heard on the body-cam video saying: “I’ll tase you. I’ll tase you.” She then yells: “Taser! Taser! Taser!” Potter, however, grabbed her service pistol rather than her Taser, firing one fatal shot in Wright’s chest as he sped away. Potter’s action was horrifying and mind-boggling. How could a 26-year veteran police officer make such a monumental and basic mistake? Was her police training that bad?

But whatever one thinks of Potter’s colossal error, and whether she should face criminal charges, the video footage is overwhelmingly clear: The shooting was accidental — it was not intentional. Moreover, the evidence also refutes the BLM-media narrative of racist white cops hunting down young black men. Race or racial animus had nothing to do with the death of Wright. In fact, after Potter fatally shot Wright, she immediately expressed remorse, saying: “Holy s**t! I just shot him.” In other words, she made a tragic mistake — one Potter will have to live with for the rest of her life.

There is also another seminal truth about the shooting: Wright is partially responsible as well. Had he not resisted arrest he would be alive today. Furthermore, contrary to the liberal media’s lies, Wright (like Floyd) was no angel or martyr. In fact, he was a criminal thug, a gangbanger and a drug dealer. His arrest warrant was for an attempted armed robbery in 2019, in which he choked a woman and held a gun to her head demanding she hand over $820.

His Facebook pictures do not lie: Wright flashing gang signs, openly doing drugs, showing off holding wads of cash, and sitting beside his illegal guns — bragging about his gangster lifestyle. You live the life of a thug, you die the life of a thug.

BLM, the media and the Democrats, however, are not interested in the truth. Their goal is to wage a relentless war on the police and Middle America. In the wake of Floyd’s death, BLM terrorists destroyed and burned down much of downtown Minneapolis. For most of the summer, BLM laid siege to numerous other cities — Portland, Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Law enforcement has retreated in the face of this criminal onslaught.

In particular, Democratic governors and mayors have openly coddled these anarchist-Marxist thugs.

Following Wright’s death, Squad leader Rep. Rashida Tlaib went so far as to call for an end to all policing and incarceration. In other words, she wants complete anarchy. This is social madness and political insanity.

Yet, it is now the danger America confronts. We are slowly sliding toward Third World-style anarchy and chaos. For days in Brooklyn Center, BLM criminals have been rioting and looting with impunity. Police officers have been pelted with projectiles, bottles, rocks and cement blocks. Police cars smashed and destroyed. The police station was attacked and almost overrun.

Businesses — liquor stores, computer stores, hair salons, sneaker stores, discount stores, pharmacies — have been plundered and demolished. Most will never come back. Like downtown Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center has been devastated and hollowed out. The primary victims are law-abiding residents and business owners — many of them minorities.

What is happening in Brooklyn Center is a Marxist uprising, an insurrection against capitalism and the entire American political, economic and criminal justice system.

The BLM terrorists seek the revolutionary overthrow of America. And they are now showing to the entire world that the United States is a helpless giant, unable and unwilling to crush this violent, radical insurgency.

It is time to restore law and order. It is time for the police to take the gloves off and reclaim our streets before they are permanently lost. And it is way past time to officially designate BLM — and Antifa — a terrorist organization and a domestic hate group.

Otherwise, there will be nothing left of Minneapolis and its suburbs, and eventually other great American cities. BLM really stands for Burn Loot and Murder.

BLM has declared war on America. We need to declare war on them.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.