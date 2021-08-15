WHO official contradicts China, Silicon Valley: Covid ‘patient zero’ was likely Wuhan lab worker

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2021

Covid “patient zero” was “likely” a lab worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, one of the leading infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Peter Embarek told Danish television that the likely source of the pandemic was someone infected by the horseshoe bat, which was only present inside the Wuhan lab and does not live naturally in the general Wuhan area.

“This is where the virus jumps directly from a bat to a human,” reports Denmark’s TV 2 News. “In that case, it would then be a laboratory worker instead of a random villager or other person who has regular contact with bats. So it is actually in the probable category.”

Embarek’s new assessment contradicts the results of an earlier WHO investigation which asserted that the lab leak origin was “extremely unlikely.”

Throughout most of the pandemic, the mainstream media and Big Tech asserted that claims Covid originated from the Wuhan lab were a “dangerous fringe conspiracy theory.”

Independent media outlets who reported on the lab leak and those who made such claims on social media sites “were silenced and banned by Silicon Valley giants,” Paul Joseph Watson noted in an Aug. 12 analysis for Summit News. “So-called ‘fact-checkers’ and censors who worked to cover-up such information may turn out to have helped facilitate one of the biggest cover-ups in modern history. Will any of them apologize or change their policies? Don’t hold your breath.”

