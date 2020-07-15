WHO mission goes to Wuhan but won’t visit coronavirus research lab

A coronavirus research lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 first emerged, will not be visited by World Health Organisation (WHO) investigators looking into the origins of the pandemic. WHO is sending a mission to Wuhan, in Hubei province, but has said investigators will be there only to “advance the understanding of animal hosts for Covid-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans”.
