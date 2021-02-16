WHO knew? Mission to discover Covid-19 origins was compromised from the start

BREAKING . . .

Marion Koopmans, a member of the recent World Health Organization mission to discover the origins of COVID-19 in China, has served as an advisor to the Chinese Communist Party’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention and authored studies funded by Chinese government-backed grants, The National Pulse can reveal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) delegation concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party lab despite reports showing China refused to share all relevant data to the early days of COVID-19.

But Koopman’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party, which resemble a similar relationship to fellow WHO researcher Peter Daszak, call into question the validity of the team’s findings. …

Koopmans also lists the affiliation on her own LinkedIn.

