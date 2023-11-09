Who is Mel Monzack? Researcher suggests adding ‘the fixer’ to Biden subpoena list

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2023

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Wednesday issued subpoenas to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, brother James Biden, and Biden family associate Rob Walker to appear for depositions.

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Comer said.

Adding the, unlike Joe Biden, “bank records don’t lie,” Comer said: “These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

Marco Polo research group founder Garrett Ziegler suggested on social media that another name should be added to the subpoena list because he is quietly at the center of the action — Mel Monzack.

Mel who?

Joe Biden has referred to Monzack as one of his “great friends.” Monzack served as Biden’s 2002 Senate re-election treasurer, as well as the treasurer for Biden’s 2008 presidential run. He has donated thousands to Biden’s campaigns, attended a state dinner at the White House for Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2011 while Biden was vice president and co-founded a law firm registered as an agent for companies tied to Biden.

Ziegler characterized Monzack as the Biden family “fixer,” who has “power of attorney” and “even gets their car insurance paperwork.”

Records reviewed by Fox News show that on July 6, 1987, Biden gave Monzack his legal power of attorney to “demand, sue for and receive all debts, moneys, securities for money, goods, chattels, or other personal property.”

Comer also said he would subpoena records linked to Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items.

The year 2017 also encompasses the timeframe an FBI informant alleged Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings bribed Joe Biden with $5 million.

“The money they refer to was funneled through the CelticCapri LLC, Joe Biden’s LLC that he supposedly used to receive speaking fees and sell his book,” Comer told Fox News. “His speaking fees and books don’t add up to what the total was he disclosed on taxes.”

Ziegler noted: “It’s not a LLC. It’s a S Corp. And Joey & Monzack made it an S Corp for several reasons.”

A limited liability company (LLC) is a legal designation that can protect small-business owners from personal liability in business obligations. An S Corp is a business structure that can pass its taxable income, credits, deductions, and losses directly to its shareholders.

Fox News Digital reported that, in 2010, the office of then-Vice President Biden expressed concerns about the University of Delaware’s terms for the “deed of gift” for Biden’s Senate papers “due to the political sensitivities” that could arise from releasing the papers to the public.

The email listed some sections that needed to be reviewed, including “Property ownership,” “Timing of archival processing and public release,” “Opportunity for review prior to release,” and “Scope.”

Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, sent the email to Hunter Biden as an “FYI” if he wanted to “be in the loop” and said that he sent the email to “Mel,” which refers to Monzack. Schwerin said that Monzack and Biden were going to discuss the terms of the Senate papers and determine who would take the lead between Monzack and “Jamie,” which appears to be referring to attorney Jamie Gorelick, who served as a deputy attorney general in the Clinton administration and donated over $50,000 to the Biden campaign and Biden Action Fund in 2019 and 2020.

