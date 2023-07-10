Who is Matthew Graves? Wife of key U.S. attorney is very frequent White House guest

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2023

Who exactly is Matthew Graves?

In a weaponized Department of Justice, he appears to be the trigger man.

Graves was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia by Joe Biden. He is the lead prosecutor currently handling every Jan. 6 criminal case.

Joe Biden has continually insisted that the White House and DOJ are completely separate entitites. So, you see, it was merely happenstance that the Biden-appointed Graves is the U.S. Attorney who refused to allow Hunter Biden to be prosecuted in his district, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely.

Then there’s Graves’s wife, Fatima Goss Graves, a leftist activist who appears to have been given an all-access pass to the White House after her husband was confirmed by the Senate.

Independent journalist Julie Kelly noted on Substack.com that Fatima Goss Graves, who is the CEO “and president of a very well-funded, 100-million-dollar nonprofit called the National Women’s Law Center,” had visited the White House “28 times since Joe Biden was elected or became president. Her invitation to the White House increased exponentially … after her husband, Matthew Graves, was confirmed by the Senate in November 2021.” She is also a CNN contributor.

Kelly noted that Fatima Goss Graves has attended high-level events at the White House with Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris. She has met, at least on three occasions, with one of Harris’s top advisors.

“So I pose those questions in my piece on my Substack, and suggest that House Republicans now want to talk to Matt Graves, after the IRS whistleblower said that he declined to the client to prosecute Hunter Biden for tax crimes committed in 2014 and 2015 in Washington D.C.,” Kelly noted.

According to that IRS whistleblower, Matthew Graves made the decision not to prosecute Hunter Biden in March of 2022. That month, according to White House visitor logs, his wife visited the White House five times.

Kelly asked: “Is she discussing this criminal investigation with anyone at the White House? Is this a quid pro quo, a way to reward Matthew Graves for continuing to round up criminally charged Trump supporters and Trump advisors [from Jan. 6]?”

On Jan. 6, 2023, Joe Biden hosted an event in the East Room of the White House to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the protest at the U.S. Capitol.

“A violent mob of insurrectionists assaulted law enforcement, vandalized sacred halls, hunted down elected officials—all for the purpose of an attempt to overthrow the will of the people and usurp the peaceful transfer of power,” Biden said. “[What] these people and the people representing those who couldn’t be here because they gave their lives for this…is incredibly consequential,” Biden continued, once again repeating the lie that numerous officers died as a result of Jan. 6.

Sitting in the audience at the time, according to recently released White House reports, was Fatima Goss Graves.

Did Team Biden extend this invitation as a backdoor way to thank her husband for weaponizing the judicial system against American citizens?

“Aside from the impropriety of the lead January 6 prosecutor’s wife attending a political stunt tied to the subject matter of an ongoing investigation — and completely undermining Biden’s faux claims of an ‘independent’ Justice Department — Ms. Graves’ presence at the White House last January isn’t an outlier,” Kelly noted.

Prior to her husband being appointed U.S. Attorney by Biden, Goss Graves visited the White House only three times. After the Senate approved Matthew Graves’s nomination in November 2021, White House access for Goss Graves grew to an average of one visit per month. She was at the White House five times in March 2022 alone.

Revolver News noted: “The D.C. Swamp is quite the scene. It’s like an exclusive country club filled with ‘lizard people’ where decent, regular folks like us are not welcomed. It’s an unappetizing cocktail of the swampiest dregs of humanity who are masquerading as the ‘good guys.’ The D.C. elites have a knack for putting on a show, posing as virtuous saviors, when they’re actually undermining the very foundations our country was built upon. They throw around the word ‘democracy’ like they actually know what it means. … It really is one big elitist club, they’re all connected, and their goals are all aligned against we the people.”

The $100M nonprofit run by wife of DC US attorney Matthew Graves is a lead organizer in effort to oust Clarence Thomas from Supreme Courthttps://t.co/WXQrR5bamd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 7, 2023

