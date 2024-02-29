Who is Jeff DiSantis, Part II: Ex-Biden aide paid DiSantis $131K in 2023, report says

by WorldTribune Staff, February 29, 2024

Jeff DiSantis, the Democrat operative reportedly planted by Team Biden as a Fulton County deputy district attorney to target Donald Trump, took in payments totaling $131,335 in 2023 for providing consulting services to a former Biden White House aide, a report said.

The four payments to DiSantis were from Rhode Island Democrat Rep. Gabriel Amo, Breitbart News reported on Thursday, citing Federal Election Commission records.

DiSantis was working at the Fulton County DA’s office while operating a consulting firm named “20/20 Insights, LLC.” Sources told Breitbart News that deputy DAs would likely have to sign an oath that prohibits them from working outside their county employment agreement. DiSantis’s oath, if he signed one, remains undisclosed.

Curiously, DiSantis was the registered agent for 20/20 Insights, which he founded in 2010, until this month, the Breitbart report noted. On Feb. 2, the company replaced his name as the registered agent with Christopher Huttman, DiSantis’s business partner.

“The timing of the change is suspicious,” the report said. “20/20 Insights, LLC replaced DiSantis as the registered agent just weeks before (Fulton County DA Fani) Willis testified about her affair with fellow Trump prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and two days after a court filing alleging Willis’ romantic relationship with Wade.”

Rep. Amo worked in the Biden Administration as the deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs before running for Congress in 2023. For Team Biden, he worked as the principal liaison to mayors and “local elected officials,” according to his White House bio. Amo also served as an adviser on Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and later served on his transition team.

“That is the connection to the White House,” one source told Breitbart News. “DiSantis did this. He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this.”

A longtime Democrat Party operative, DiSantis ran Willis’s 2020 campaign and raised $4 million.

“He had over $4 million in donations for running the district attorney’s race,” one source told Breitbart News about DiSantis’s fundraising. “Why would you want to take a major pay cut to get a $70,000 or $80,000 prosecutorial job? I have no idea why.”

Breitbart News added: “DiSantis has professional experience far greater than the average county employee. He was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia with extensive knowledge of campaign finance law. He was also the Deputy Director of Compliance for the DNC.”

