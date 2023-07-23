Who is David Weiss? Hunter Biden’s tax prosecutor paid for his law school with tax bribe money

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2023

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware accused by whistleblowers of “slow-rolling” the Hunter Biden investigation and letting the first son off on mere misdemeanors, had his college and law school fees paid in part by bribes obtained by his tax cheat father, according to the Marco Polo investigative group.

Weiss’s father, Meyer Weiss, worked as an IRS agent in Philadelphia from 1955 to 1984. He was caught accepting over $200,000 in bribes from businessmen seeking to break federal tax laws, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Meyer spent over $71,000 on David’s college and law school tuition, in part financed by the bribe money, a 1995 U.S. tax court ruling said.

Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler, a Trump White House staffer, said that, though David Weiss is not responsible for his father’s actions, they could influence his approach to tax prosecutions.

“A son cannot be held to account for the sins of his father, of course. But that’s not what we’re asking,” Ziegler told DailyMail.com. “The relevance of this familial background is obvious: Would U.S. Attorney Weiss think differently about the federal tax code with respect to Hunter Biden, considering Weiss’s education and thus his career is owed, in part, to violations of said federal tax code?”

Weiss told IRS supervisory special agent Gary Shapley that he wasn’t the one making the decisions on filing criminal charges against Hunter Biden, Shapley testified before Congress.

Department of Justice higher ups had denied Weiss the ability to file charges in both Washington, D.C. and California, and he was denied Special Counsel authority, Weiss claimed, according to Shapley. But Attorney General Merrick Garland has repeatedly told Congress that Weiss had full authority to investigate and prosecute Hunter Biden.

Ziegler added: “As citizens, we’re demanding that an impartial investigation and prosecution be carried out.

The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

A June 1985 report by the St. Joseph (Missouri) News-Press, noted that Meyer Weiss was sentenced to four years in prison and five years’ probation for the tax bribery case, which involved prominent designer Albert Nipon.

Nipon’s celebrity clients included Rosalynn Carter, Mary Tyler Moore, Nancy Reagan, and Barbara Walters.

Meyer was accused of accepting $160,000 in exchange for a favorable tax audit for Nipon, and pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy.

Meyer Weiss had found questionable expense items in the 1978 and 1979 tax returns of Nipon, his wife Pearl, and his company. At the time, Weiss and another IRS agent took $200,000 to look the other way.

The bust involved convictions for six ex-agents and four businessmen, and was described by then-U.S. attorney Edward Dennis as the “largest single bribe ever uncovered’ in IRS history, according to the 1985 article.”

The scheme cost the IRS millions of dollars in lost revenue, Dennis estimated.

Marco Polo uncovered a 1995 tax court ruling which said that “In the early 1950’s, [Meyer] Weiss began a pattern of receiving bribes in return for compromising portions of tax liabilities under audit.”

The bribes totaled $210,500 from 1978 to 1983, the ruling said. Over the same period, he earned $137,632 in wages.

The judge highlighted $134,092 of excess spending, including an investment property in Pompano Beach, Florida, a share of two condominiums in Fort Lauderdale, cars, a $30,000 country club membership, and bond investments.

Also listed was $39,741 in tuition and living expenses for David Weiss’s degree at Washington University in St Louis from 1974 to 1979, $12,020 expenses for a semester at the University of Miami, and $19,320 expenses for Delaware Law School in Wilmington, beginning in 1981.

When Joe Biden entered the White House in January 2021, the investigation of Hunter Biden’s finances had been going on since November 2018 after being initiated by an IRS special task force in D.C. focused on an online pornography network. A separate Hunter Biden investigation had been opened by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware in January 2019 based on bank records. According to a RedState report:

Merrick Garland was confirmed as Attorney General in a 70-30 vote after promising that Weiss would continue his work as a U.S. Attorney and that he’d have full authority to continue the investigation into Hunter Biden and file any necessary criminal charges, regardless of jurisdiction.

